Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) CFO Sells $109,876.14 in Stock

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) CFO Judy Anderson sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $109,876.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $497,538. The trade was a 18.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Weyco Group Price Performance

WEYS traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.40. 11,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,458. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $41.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Weyco Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Weyco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Weyco Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyco Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 339,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyco Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.