Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $4,665,319.04 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $4,665,319.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,115,283.62. The trade was a 21.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total transaction of $5,007,386.56.

On Thursday, October 17th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $4,762,753.28.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $4,921,476.80.

On Friday, September 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $4,009,995.20.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $4,089,095.04.

Cloudflare Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.79. 3,358,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,625. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.24 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.12 and a 200-day moving average of $80.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $430.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 595.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 24.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 8.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $676,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

