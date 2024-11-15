Short Interest in Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Declines By 21.9%

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,900 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the October 15th total of 225,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Seven Hills Realty Trust in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 101,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 62,295 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $454,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 21.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 32,440 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SEVN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,760. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $14.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18.

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.98%.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Further Reading

