Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CTO Hernan E. Mujica Sells 1,500 Shares

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $303,390.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,332.92. This represents a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $197.99. 592,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,787. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.13 and a 12 month high of $203.32.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,476,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,000,356,000 after buying an additional 53,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,982,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,171,000 after buying an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,180,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,539,000 after purchasing an additional 148,462 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 922,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 22.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 909,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,230,000 after purchasing an additional 165,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

