Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of Sino Land stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,242. Sino Land has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a $0.2568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This is a boost from Sino Land’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

