JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts EVe Mobility Acquisition (NYSE:EVE) Price Target to $5.00

EVe Mobility Acquisition (NYSE:EVE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
EVe Mobility Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition stock traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $11.30. 1,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,744. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08. EVe Mobility Acquisition has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $12.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in EVe Mobility Acquisition by 335.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 94,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 72,428 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 902,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,023,000 after purchasing an additional 123,975 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition by 41.9% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 363,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 107,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $757,000.
About EVe Mobility Acquisition
EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry.
