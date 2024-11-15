JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT) Short Interest Update

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the October 15th total of 25,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

JX Luxventure Stock Up 0.7 %

JXJT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 586,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,531. JX Luxventure has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $8.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48.

JX Luxventure Company Profile

JX Luxventure Limited provides tourism services and supplying related products in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in Technology, Tourism Service, and Cross-Border E-Commerce segments. It engages in the sale of packaged group tour services; and provides health care, personal care, cosmetics, maternal and child, pet-related, universal cuisine and household products, and pre-owned electric cars through online and offline platforms.

