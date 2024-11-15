JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT) Short Interest Update

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the October 15th total of 25,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
JX Luxventure Stock Up 0.7 %
JXJT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 586,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,531. JX Luxventure has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $8.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48.
JX Luxventure Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JX Luxventure
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- How Whitestone REIT is Transforming Sunbelt Retail Growth
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for JX Luxventure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JX Luxventure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.