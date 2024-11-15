Short Interest in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Drops By 59.5%

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,200 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the October 15th total of 380,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 301,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Guardforce AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Guardforce AI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GFAI

Guardforce AI Stock Down 3.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardforce AI

Shares of NASDAQ:GFAI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 78,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,664. Guardforce AI has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guardforce AI stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 0.28% of Guardforce AI as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

About Guardforce AI

(Get Free Report)

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guardforce AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardforce AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.