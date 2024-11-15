Short Interest in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Drops By 59.5%

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,200 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the October 15th total of 380,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 301,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Guardforce AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guardforce AI stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 0.28% of Guardforce AI as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.
Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.
