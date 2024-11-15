Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Down 20.2% in October

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the October 15th total of 10,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Crafts

In other Crown Crafts news, Director Zenon S. Nie bought 11,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $56,477.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,294 shares in the company, valued at $380,593.56. This trade represents a 17.42 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Crafts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Crafts in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Crafts by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 27,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Crown Crafts by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Crafts by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CRWS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.53. 9,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,306. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.32. Crown Crafts has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $47.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 million during the quarter.

Crown Crafts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Crown Crafts

(Get Free Report)

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.