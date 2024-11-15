Short Interest in Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUW) Declines By 23.6%

Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the October 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Oak Woods Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ OAKUW remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,278. Oak Woods Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.
Oak Woods Acquisition Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oak Woods Acquisition
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- How Whitestone REIT is Transforming Sunbelt Retail Growth
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Oak Woods Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Woods Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.