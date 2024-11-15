Short Interest in Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUW) Declines By 23.6%

Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the October 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Oak Woods Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ OAKUW remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,278. Oak Woods Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

Oak Woods Acquisition Company Profile

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses that have their primary operations in technology-enabled healthcare services industry located in the Asia-pacific region.

