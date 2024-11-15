Roots (TSE:ROOT) Trading 0.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.19 and last traded at C$2.17. 2,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 7,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71. The company has a market cap of C$87.34 million, a P/E ratio of 217.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.12.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.

