Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Short Interest Update

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the October 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Carbon Streaming Price Performance

Shares of Carbon Streaming stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,481. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -64.29. Carbon Streaming has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.86.

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Carbon Streaming had a negative net margin of 3,890.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile

Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits.

