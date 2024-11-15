Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Down 23.3 %

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.59. 14,509,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,404. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $151.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 116.80% and a negative net margin of 51.25%. The firm had revenue of $128.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,740,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 50,419 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,775,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,657 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $95,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 230.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

