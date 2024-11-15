Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Decreases By 34.9%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,800 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the October 15th total of 375,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance
Shares of VONV stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.07. 344,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,882. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $67.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.57.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
