Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,300 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the October 15th total of 571,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,382,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.31. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.46 and a one year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.