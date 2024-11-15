Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 665.56% and a negative return on equity of 64.49%.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ BOLT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.62. 30,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

