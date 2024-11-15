SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDXGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the October 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SGI Enhanced Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGI Enhanced Core ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,959. SGI Enhanced Core ETF has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $26.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.70.

SGI Enhanced Core ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SGI Enhanced Core ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDXFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.26% of SGI Enhanced Core ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About SGI Enhanced Core ETF

The SGI Enhanced Core ETF (USDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund enhanced yield by actively managing a portfolio of high-yielding, ultra-short term fixed income instruments, while also employing a put-and-call options strategy. The fund seeks to generate additional income by selling short-term options.

Featured Stories

