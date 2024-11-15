SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the October 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SGI Enhanced Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGI Enhanced Core ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,959. SGI Enhanced Core ETF has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $26.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.70.

SGI Enhanced Core ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SGI Enhanced Core ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SGI Enhanced Core ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SGI Enhanced Core ETF ( NASDAQ:USDX Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.26% of SGI Enhanced Core ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The SGI Enhanced Core ETF (USDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund enhanced yield by actively managing a portfolio of high-yielding, ultra-short term fixed income instruments, while also employing a put-and-call options strategy. The fund seeks to generate additional income by selling short-term options.

