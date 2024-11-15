US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Short Interest Down 56.3% in October

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ UFIV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,794. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.68. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 1-year low of $47.32 and a 1-year high of $50.02.
US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1352 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF
US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- How Whitestone REIT is Transforming Sunbelt Retail Growth
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.