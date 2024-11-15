US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Short Interest Down 56.3% in October

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ UFIV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,794. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.68. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 1-year low of $47.32 and a 1-year high of $50.02.

Get US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF alerts:

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1352 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF ( NASDAQ:UFIV Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.02% of US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.