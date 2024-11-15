Short Interest in Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Declines By 31.8%

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the October 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bogota Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ BSBK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Bogota Financial has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $8.66.

Get Bogota Financial alerts:

About Bogota Financial

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and industrial loans; and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.