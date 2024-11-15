Short Interest in Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Declines By 31.8%

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the October 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Bogota Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ BSBK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Bogota Financial has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $8.66.
About Bogota Financial
