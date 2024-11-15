Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 371.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 146.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $200.26 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $161.43 and a one year high of $203.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

