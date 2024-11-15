Vectors Research Management LLC Grows Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 89.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.93. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.16 and a 12 month high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3203 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

