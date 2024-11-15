Archer Investment Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF makes up about 1.0% of Archer Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,426,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,332 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,998,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,926,000 after acquiring an additional 75,012 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 412,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 71,691 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 288,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 202,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.94. 62,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,629. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.94.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1004 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

