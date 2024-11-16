BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the October 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
OTCMKTS:BSRTF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,924. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $14.39.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
