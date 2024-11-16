Lifeworks Advisors LLC Sells 269 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,281 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 324.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 602,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,601,000 after buying an additional 460,617 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,073,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,046.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 247,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,230,000 after acquiring an additional 245,922 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 80.2% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 495,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,517,000 after acquiring an additional 220,661 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $207.01 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $161.23 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.64 and a 200-day moving average of $192.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

