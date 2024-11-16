Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Rises By 26.7%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,300 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the October 15th total of 134,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 189.2 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFF remained flat at $138.75 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 906. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $132.18 and a fifty-two week high of $162.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.76.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

