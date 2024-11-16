The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the October 15th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

BKGFF stock remained flat at $61.50 during midday trading on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.09.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

