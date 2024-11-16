Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 319.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,930,000 after buying an additional 1,766,784 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 303.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,143,000 after buying an additional 3,591,903 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,091,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,002,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,189,000 after purchasing an additional 451,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,553,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,013,000 after purchasing an additional 340,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $120.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.39 and its 200-day moving average is $93.49. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $130.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.57, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 6.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. This trade represents a 80.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

