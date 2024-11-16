Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBJP. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 125.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 84.4% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $72,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

BBJP opened at $55.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.74 and its 200-day moving average is $57.10.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

