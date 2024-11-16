First Hawaiian, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

First Hawaiian has a dividend payout ratio of 63.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.4%.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian Price Performance

First Hawaiian stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $28.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FHB

About First Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.