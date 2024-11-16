First Hawaiian, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:FHB)

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2024

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

First Hawaiian has a dividend payout ratio of 63.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.4%.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

First Hawaiian stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $28.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FHB

About First Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Dividend History for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.