First Hawaiian, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.
First Hawaiian has a dividend payout ratio of 63.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.4%.
First Hawaiian Price Performance
First Hawaiian stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $28.38.
About First Hawaiian
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.
