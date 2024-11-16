1776 Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC)

1776 Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,812 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YDEC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000.

Shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.07. 12,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average is $23.94.

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (YDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. QMAR aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. YDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

