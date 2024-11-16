Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries updated its Q1 guidance to $0.25-$0.31 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.250-0.310 EPS.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.19. 1,366,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,819. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.36. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $56.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

