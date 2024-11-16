Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Buys 3,606 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.4% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $8.30 on Friday, reaching $397.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,398. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $387.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.20. The stock has a market cap of $137.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $293.61 and a fifty-two week high of $410.94.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

