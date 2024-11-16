TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Short Interest Update

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the October 15th total of 142,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 76.5 %

TFFP stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.38. 9,167,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,204. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $1.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.32. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $11.00.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,612.73% and a negative return on equity of 225.15%. Analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFF Pharmaceuticals

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TFFP Free Report ) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned 1.63% of TFF Pharmaceuticals worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.