Vistra Corp. Announces Annual Tax Payment to Holders under Tax Receivable Agreement

On November 15, 2024, Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST) disclosed in an 8-K filing its upcoming annual tax payment to holders under the Amended and Restated Tax Receivable Agreement dated December 29, 2023. The agreement, between Vistra Corp. (“Company”) and Equiniti Trust Company, LLC as transfer agent (“Transfer Agent”), grants holders (“Holders”) beneficial interests in payments related to cumulative tax benefits realized by the Company, known as the TRA Rights.

For the taxable year 2023, an annual tax payment totaling $392,481 will be made on December 2, 2024, comprising $338,897 as a return of basis and $53,584 as interest income. Holders of record as of November 25, 2024, will receive the payment. Vistra Corp. approximated the value of each TRA Right as of October 3, 2016, to be $2.99924 and has already made around $56,829,428 in prior payments related to the TRA Rights.

In December 2023, the Company initiated repurchases of TRA Rights from certain registered holders, with approximately 98% of the initially issued TRA Rights repurchased by September 30, 2024. As per Federal income tax regulations, paying agents may need to withhold up to 30% of interest income from particular Holders if they have not provided a taxpayer identification number certified under penalties of perjury. Holders seeking information on withholdings can contact the Transfer Agent at 1-800-937-5449.

It is important to note that the information shared in this report under Item 7.01 regarding the Tax Receivable Agreement shall not be considered as “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or be incorporated by reference unless specifically identified as such in a securities filing.

Upon signing, Kristopher E. Moldovan, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer of Vistra Corp., affirmed the accuracy and completeness of the report on November 15, 2024.

