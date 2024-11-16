GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Update

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the October 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 80.0 days.

GMO internet group Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMOYF opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19. GMO internet group has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

GMO internet group, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. The company offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, website production support, WiFi providers, customer support, electronic seals, online shopping, and others.

