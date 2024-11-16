Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZNTL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ ZNTL traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,832,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,191. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $48,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

