Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZNTL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ZNTL
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $48,000.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.