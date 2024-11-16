KPP Advisory Services LLC Has $10.98 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

KPP Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,957 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $10,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 898,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,279 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.5% during the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 565,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after acquiring an additional 31,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.98. 2,663,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,994. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

