Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $588.66 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $450.19 and a 12 month high of $603.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $578.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $555.55. The stock has a market cap of $507.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

