LJI Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,391 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

LJI Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 116,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 19,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,807,000 after acquiring an additional 815,598 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 401,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,229,000 after acquiring an additional 26,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 126,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter.

JEPI stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,671,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,317. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average of $57.68. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $54.17 and a 12 month high of $60.20.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

