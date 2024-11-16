Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) is Straight Path Wealth Management’s 8th Largest Position

Straight Path Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 360,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,151 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 224,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 143.8% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,906,000 after buying an additional 389,124 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 201,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,991,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,638,000 after buying an additional 1,424,452 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.46. 751,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,784. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

