KPP Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

KPP Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1,474.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance
MDYG stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.39. The company had a trading volume of 100,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,664. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.23 and a 1 year high of $93.37.
About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
