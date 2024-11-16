OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 26,816 Shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,816 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 319,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 112.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after buying an additional 128,427 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 135.9% during the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after buying an additional 104,158 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,735,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,137,000.

Get Dimensional Global Credit ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF stock opened at $53.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.52. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 1-year low of $50.67 and a 1-year high of $55.16.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Increases Dividend

About Dimensional Global Credit ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.2469 dividend. This is an increase from Dimensional Global Credit ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.