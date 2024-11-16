Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Beckerman Institutional LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,192,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 683.4% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period.

SCHC stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.64. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $38.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

