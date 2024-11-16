Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $315,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Empower Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV opened at $91.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

