Empower Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $51.35 and a twelve month high of $68.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

