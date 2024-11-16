UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

EMR stock opened at $126.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $87.17 and a one year high of $131.56. The firm has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 61.70%.

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,339,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,359,000 after acquiring an additional 194,944 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 69,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 105,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 56,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 82.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

