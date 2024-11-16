Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari Acquires 4,663 Shares

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 4,663 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $328.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,531,702.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,616,241.60. This represents a 0.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Sardar Biglari purchased 4,994 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $247.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,235,166.02.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Sardar Biglari acquired 43,161 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $586,557.99.

On Monday, August 19th, Sardar Biglari bought 62,329 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $838,948.34.

On Friday, August 16th, Sardar Biglari purchased 21,325 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $279,997.25.

Biglari Stock Performance

NYSE:BH opened at $210.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.87 and its 200-day moving average is $184.62. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $219.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $477.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Biglari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BH. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Biglari by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Biglari during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Biglari by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biglari in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Biglari by 40.4% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

