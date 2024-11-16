Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 140.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,330,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777,038 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $42,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGRY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $36.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.81, a PEG ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 2.76.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

