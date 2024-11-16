Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Richard K. Prins Sells 5,000 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,784.80. This represents a 13.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $44.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.37.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $481,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.