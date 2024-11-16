Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,098 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $41,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Amdocs by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Amdocs by 17.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 618,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after buying an additional 89,726 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 402.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after buying an additional 124,122 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs in the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 22.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,119,000 after buying an additional 258,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX opened at $83.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.96.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

DOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.83.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

